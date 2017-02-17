SAHIWAL:- As many as 50 sheep were killed when a speeding passenger bus ran over a cattle herd here on Thursday. Police said that a speeding passenger bus got out of control of the driver while saving a motorcyclist and a car, ran over a herd of sheep on Sahiwal-Arifwala Road here. Resultantly, 50 sheep were crushed to death. The bus driver escaped from the scene. Following the accident, owners of the sheep staged a protest and blocked the road, demanding arrest the bus driver and compensation of their losses.–INP