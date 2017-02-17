QUETTA - An army captain and two other soldiers were martyred in an IED blast in district Awaran on Thursday.

According to a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations, an army convoy came under attack of IED explosion in Awaran as a result of which Captain Talha and two other soldiers, Kamran Satti and Mehtar Jan, were martyred while two more sustained injuries.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed grief over the demise of Capt Talha and two other soldiers. The prime minister, in a statement issued in Islamabad, stated that the enemy can only resort to such cowardly acts and cannot face the valiant forces of Pakistan.

“Armed forces have shown through their sacrifices that defence of the motherland is in safe hands. Martyred soldiers are pride of the nation.”

PM Sharif also expressed condolences with the bereaved families of the martyrs.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also paid tributes to the martyrs. “Three more sons laid their lives for motherland at Awaran. None can deter our resolve to defeat enemies and safeguard ‘Our Pakistan’,” the army chief said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri expressed deep grief over the heinous attack on the convoy in Awaran and strongly condemned the incident. He paid glowing tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the families of the victims.

Balochsitan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti visited the house of martyred police officer, Abdul Razzaq in Quetta and offered Fateha for the departed soul. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said police officer, Abdul Razzaq, was martyred while performing his service for the cause of peace and order.

He said the Balochistan government had been taking stern action against those involved in acts of terrorism.

It is mentioned here that sub-inspector police Abdul Razzaq embraced martyrdom in a bomb blast on Sariab Road in the provincial capital a few days back.