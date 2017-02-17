GUJRANWALA - A skirmish took place between police officials and a wrestler who beat up each other following their demand to check the vehicular document of the latter at People’s Colony.

Wrestler Shahid alias Bholla was going by a motorcycle. Near People’s Colony market, three police officials stopped him and demanded the documents of the vehicle. Over the issue, they exchanged harsh words and wrestler allegedly got infuriated and punched the police officials while police constables also thrashed him.

On other side, citizens were deprived of gold ornaments, cash and valuables in various hits. Three armed men intercepted Azhar and his family in the limits of Kot Ladha police and snatched gold ornaments, Rs40,000 and two cellphones, in Kamoki Saddr area Madussar and his family also got looted and dacoits took away Rs25,000, gold ornaments and cellphone, in Gujranwala Saddr Police limits robbers snatched Rs30,000, gold ornaments and cellphone, and in Cantt area bandits looted Rs9,000 and gold ornaments from Hammad and his family.

In Peoples Colony, Irfan and his family was deprived of Rs17,000 and gold ornaments, at Jinnah road armed men snatched Rs42,000 and two cellphones from Inam, at Wahndo robbers snatched Rs64,000, three cellphones and a gold chain from Farooq, thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and valuables from the house of Hasanat while motorcycle of Imran was stolen from Dhulley area.