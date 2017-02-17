ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting in which he reviewed the progress on measures and enforcement actions against money laundering and terrorism financing, yesterday .

The director general of the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) shared the recent progress made by Pakistan in this regard and shared the details about additional measures to strengthen the regime on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism during the discussion.

The FMU is the finanacial intelligence unit of the finance ministry responsible for dealing money laundering and terror financing.

In this regard,last week, the SBP inaugurated a high-tech data centre, which will help the FMU track down money laundering and terrorism financing.

The Foreign Office officials stated that a number of meetings have been held with the diplomatic community in this regard.

“The meeting reaffirmed the state’s resolve to continue to strengthen the anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism framework and collectively work towards peace and security of the country,” the statement said.