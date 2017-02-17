HAFIZABAD/SADIQABAD - Hundreds of patients faced hardships in getting medicines as the druggists continued their strike for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

Patients went from pillar to post to get required medicines but remained too much perturbed and disappointed as almost all the medical stores remained closed.

The owners of medical stores continued their sit-in near Fawara Chowk and declared that they would continue their strike till the withdrawal of the new Drug Act. However, there was heavy rush of patients in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian where they were provided with medicines by the hospital administration.

In SADIQABAD, the chemists and druggists observed shutdown against amendment to the Drug Act 2017 here the other day.

They also took out rally from Ghalla Godam Chowk and after marching different roads, reached Sadiqabad Press Club. Chemist and Druggist Association district president Zahoor Ahmed led the rally. Speaking on the occasion, he termed the amendment to the Drug Act an economic murder of the druggists and the people, belonging to the pharma industry. He rejected the amendment to the Drug Act, saying the shutdown will continue until their demands are met.

On the other hand, the Homeopathic Welfare Association (HWA) said urged the government to take all the stakeholders into confidence before introducing any amendment into Drug Act.

Talking to media after participating in the rally, HWA President Dr Ghulam Mujtaba and other office-bearers declared their support to the druggists, saying the government should revise the amended Drug Act.





