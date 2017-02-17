Opposition leader Syed Khurshid Shah has said it has become inevitable that National Action Plan (NAP) is fully implemented in the wake of recent wave of terrorism in the country but government is unable to perceive regional and global situation.

“ It is imperative that NAP is implemented in letter and spirit at present. But unfortunately PML-N government is unable to perceive regional and global situation”, he said this while talking to a private TV channel here Friday.

He held foreign and interior ministries have completely failed to play their role while government demonstrated its incompetence by running the foreign ministry without foreign minister. Government has failed in implementation of NAP despite cooperation from political parties, he added. We are gravely concerned over growing terror acts in the country, he remarked.