VEHARI - Despite the passage of four months after their interviews, the candidates are still awaiting their appointment in the Special Protection Unit of Punjab police.

Several candidates protested and demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Punjab IG police to issue the final orders for their appointment.

Candidates including Waqas, Yasir Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed, Kashif Ali and others told The Nation that requisites for the recruitment in the Special Protection Unit, like measurement of height and chest and physical fitness process have already been completed. Many of the candidates had passed NTS test on October 29, 2016 while DIG Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar interviewed thousands of candidates in DPO offices of Sahiwal, Khanewal, Vehari districts.

As many as 170 candidates were interviewed at DPO office Vehari. The final list had not been issued by the Police Department so far. The candidates demanded early issuance of the appointment letter to end their anxiety.