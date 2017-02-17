ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) saw a historic day on Thursday when its prestigious No-14 Air Superiority Squadron was re-equipped with indigenously manufactured JF-17 Thunder aircraft at an impressive induction ceremony held at PAF Base, Minhas.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, was the chief guest while the ceremony was attended by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Pakistan Air Force former Air Chiefs and high ranking civil and military officials.

The chief guest reviewed the parade and awarded Squadron Colour to the No 14 Air Superiority Squadron. JF-17 Thunders also presented fly past on the occasion. A documentary on the history of No 14 Air Superiority Squadron was also shown during the ceremony.

It was a cherished moment for Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra as well as it achieved a remarkable milestone of producing sixteen JF-17 Thunder Block-II aircraft in the year – 2016. This memorable feat has been achieved by PAC, Kamra, for the second consecutive year.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chairman PAC Kamra, handed over the documents of aircraft to Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. Addressing the ceremony Defence Minister lauded the personnel of PAC Kamra for achieving this momentous milestone by producing 16 JF-17 Thunder aircraft in a year.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistani government to promote self-reliance in defence production and expressed his gratitude to the government of China for providing unrelenting support to Pakistan. He also congratulated PAF for re-equipment of yet another Operational Fighter Squadron with JF-17 Thunder aircraft, and assured that the induction of this state of the art fighter aircraft would enhance the operational readiness of the Pakistan Air Force.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief said that Allah Almightly has given them the strength to achieve this extraordinary milestone.

He further said that JF-17 Thunder is an excellent fighter aircraft which can be easily compared with the 4th generation aircraft of the world.

He also appreciated the hard work put in by the engineers and technicians of PAC in making the country a self reliant nation.