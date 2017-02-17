KHANEWAL - Identities of the six terrorists, affiliated with outlawed Jamaatul Ahrar (JA) and killed during crossfire with the Counter-Terrorism Department could not be ascertained yet.

Three other terrorists had fled the scene under the cover of darkness here in 98/10-R Jahanian in the wee hours of Thursday.

The sources in the Multan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said that the terrorists were killed in a shootout following a raid conducted on a tip-off.

The CTD also recovered hand grenades and weapons from recovered.

According to sources, the CTD got a tip-off that nine to 10 terrorists, belonging to banned outfit Jamaatul Ahrar, were holed up in a hideout in 98/10-R and were planning targeting sensitive installations and important personalities in District Khanewal. The CTD Multan responded swiftly and conducted a raid on the hideout in the wee hours of Thursday.

As the terrorists saw the CTD personnel, they resorted to firing and also lobbed hand grenades. The crossfire continued for quite some time as a result six terrorists were killed and three other made good their escape under the cover of darkness. According to the CTD sources, identity of the dead terrorists could not be ascertained yet while search for the runaway outlaws has been launched.

The dead bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Khanewal for autopsy and identification, which could not be made till filing of this report on Thursday.

The lawmen recovered two hand grenade, two automatic rifles, pistols and explosives from the scene. The CTD has launched further investigation.