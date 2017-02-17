NAROWAL - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif handed over a Rs10 million cheque to the widow of ASI Muhammad Ameen, who was martyred in the Lahore terrorist attack last Monday.

The CM visited his house near Bara Manga-Shakargarh. He condoled the sad demise with his grieved family, and offered Fateha for the eternal peace of all the victims of the attack. He also announced that the grieved family would continue to get his monthly salary on regular basis. It announced free education for his children, saying that the Punjab government will bear all the expenditures of their education.

The chief minister renamed Govt Boys High School Bara Manga as Govt Boys Ameen Shaheed High School Bara Manga. He announced the upgradation of Govt Girls High School Bara Manga to higher secondary level for providing higher education to the local students.

On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that government was committed to crushing terrorism at any cost. Talking to newsmen, he said that the Pakistani nation stands united against terrorism and was ready to sacrifice even their lives to crush terrorism.

He said that Pakistani nation has bravely battled against terrorism and the government was moving fast ahead towards peace, prosperity and economic and political stability in the country. He narrated that the terrorists have no religion, as the terrorists were the killers of the mankind.

Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Sukhera, Additional IG M Tahir, MPAs Khawaja Waseem Butt, Rana Manan Khan and Narowal Deputy Commissioner Rafaqat Ali Niswana were also present.