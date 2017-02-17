OKARA - A fifth-grader who had gone missing two days ago, was found dead here on Thursday.

The police said that 11-year-old Muhammad Imran, son of Muhammad Ramzan, resident of Muzaffar Colony near village 5/4L went out of home two days ago and did not return. The family searched him and also made announcements through loud-speakers from local mosques but to no avail.

Thursday morning, some passersby spotted a dead body in underdeveloped Sukh Chain Colony and informed people in the adjacent localities.

In the meanwhile, parents of the missing Imran also rushed to the scene and identified the dead boy as their son Imran. The police took the dead body to DHQ hospital mortuary for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. The police suspected that apparently the boy has been strangled to death. However, doctors have samples from the body for chemical examination to a forensic lab in Lahore to ascertain real cause of the death. The Okara Saddr have registered a case and started further investigation.

On the other hand, a young man was strangled to death by unidentified killer(s).

According to police, someone called Imran, son of Ramzan Khokar out of home around 9pm the other night in village 5/4L. When he did not return, the family member searched for him the entire locality. Later, he was found lying dead in a vacant plot at Sukh Chain Town. The police suspected that he was strangled to death by unidentified persons. The Okara Saddr Police have registered a case.