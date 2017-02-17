MUZAFFARABAD - Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leader Allama Tasawur Hussain Jawadi, succumbed to bullet injuries here on early Thursday morning. Allama Jawadi was shifted to CMH Hospital, after he was critically injured in a militant attack at Jhelum Valley Road. He was the General Secretary of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan, Azad Kashmir chapter. Jawadi was on his motorcycle with his wife when gunmen opened firing at them near Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Hospital, some eight kilometres from Muzaffarabad. He was hit by three bullets.