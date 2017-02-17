MULTAN - Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry yesterday claimed Pakistan improved nine steps on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in 2016 compared to 2015 due to the continuous efforts made by the NAB to eliminate corruption.

“About 42,000 Character-Building Societies of young students have been constituted by the NAB to eliminate ill effects of corruption and corrupt practices from the youth.”

He observed this while chairing annual inspection 2016 meeting at NAB Multan headquarters here on Thursday.

The NAB chairman directed all officers to continue hard work with enthusiasm. He revealed that that the NAB recovered Rs285 billion from the corrupt elements and deposited to the Federal Treasury which is a record recovery. He further said that elimination of corruption is the top priority of the NAB. He said that NAB had an impeccable timeframe for completing inquiry i.e., within 10 months of its start. The NAB chairman said that NAB Multan is an important office and has contributed highly in overall performance of the National Accountability Bureau.

He said annual inspection is an important way to observe positive and negative features of the bureau activities and based on its result NAB improved upon its future strategy. He said that the youth is the national treasure and it contributes towards character building. “All-out efforts are being made to prevent youth from the effects and impacts of corruption,” he added. He said that NAB is strictly following the Zero Tolerance Policy towards Corruption and Corrupt Practices.

Earlier, an inspection team from NAB Headquarter visited NAB Multan. The team included Brig (r) Hadeed Avner Malik Member Inspection, Umer Daraz, Additional Director, Asad Jan, Deputy Director and Mubashar Naqvi, Expert IT. The team conducted wide-ranging inspection of all mega inquiries prosecution matters, awareness and prevention activities. On third day of Inspection, Brig (r) Hadeed Anver Malik gave a detailed presentation to the Chairman NAB appraising on all activities of NAB Multan.

Book-reading stressed

Acting Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Bashir Ahmad Chaudhry said that books are a major source to gain wisdom, asking the students and faculty to promote reading habits.

Earlier, he inaugurated a three-day book fair at Central Library of the BZU. He said that positive and healthy activities like books fairs brought good repute to the institutions. He said that the fair offered the faculty and students an opportunity to get good books on all topics.

Chief Librarian Sajjad Ahmad Lar said that the publishers from across the country set up their stalls in the book fair. He appreciated the efforts of library staff in making the event successful.