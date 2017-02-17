ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday appealed to the nation to stay calm in these testing times, saying each drop of nation’s blood shall be revenged and revenged immediately without restraint for anyone. “Your security forces shall not allow hostile powers to succeed. We stand for our nation”, Director General ISPR quoted Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa as saying in response to mayhem caused by attacking a shrine of a Sufi Saint in Sehwan.

Army chief directed the Corps Commander Karachi to launch a swift rescue and relief operation and emergency medical aid to the needy.

According to media reports, more than 70 innocent people have been killed and more than 250 injured when a suicide bomber exploded himself in the Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

More than one hundred people including security personal and civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks in a new wave of terrorism across the country during the past few days.

Earlier, during his visit to Mohmand and Bajaur agencies, General Bajwa said that terrorists are trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan and are attempting to spread doubt and despondency in our society.

“We all collectively shall fail their desperate maneuvers”, said General Bajwa during his visit to Mohmand and Bajaur agencies where he met with troops and had interaction with tribal elders.

According to ISPR, Army Chief also met the kins of those who embraced shahadat during yesterday’s terrorist attack at Ghalanai and offered respects and condolences.

He lauded LEAs at Mohmand, especially Levis for thwarting yesterday’s suicide attack minimizing the loss of lives.

He also appreciated troops for effectively responding to cross border attack from Afghanistan on Pakistani post last week.

He said that cooperation between our brave citizens, Army, LEAs and intelligence agencies is cornerstone of our success against terrorism.

He said that terrorists are trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan and are attempting to spread doubt and despondency in our society. “We all collectively shall fail their desperate maneuvers,” he emphasised.

He said that efforts to ensure that our soil is not used against any other country shall continue and expect from others to reciprocate in same manner. “Hostile agencies should avoid playing with regional peace and stability as we reserve the right to respond, despite our current policy of restraint,” he awrned.

He assured local tribes that Pakistan Army will continue its efforts to improve infrastructure in FATA including roads, health, education and community development projects.

Army Chief said that Pakistan Army fully supports initiatives for mainstreaming of FATA being undertaken in accordance with the wishes of people.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and other senior Army and FC officials were also present on the occasion.

In a related development, an IED exploded on Army convoy in Awaran, Balochistan in which three soldiers including Capt Taha embraced Shahadat while two soldiers got injured. The martyred soldiers include Shaheed include Sepoy Kamran Satti and Sepoy Mehtar Jan.

“Three more sons laid their lives for motherland at Awaran. None can deter our resolve to defeat enemies and safeguard our Pakistan,” said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar javed Bajwa in a message.