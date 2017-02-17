ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has assured provision of Rs 390 million to PTDC for development of tourism in the country.

This was stated by Ch. Abdul Ghafoor, MD PTDC while talking to media after meeting with the Prime Minister. He told that as per vision of the Prime Minister, 2017 has been declared as Tourism Year and we are upgrading all PTDC Motels with modern facilities for tourists. He said that all the pending dues of PTDC employees will be cleared in current financial year. He told the media that PM has been briefed about status of tourism industry and efforts of PTDC.

This year April, UNWTO is going to hold it conference here in which Secretary General and delegates from 150 UNWTO member countries will participate, which will also help us to project a soft tourist friendly image of Pakistan, he stated. City Tour Bus service of Islamabad will be started soon which can cater the needs of students and families intend to see Islamabad, he said.

He told that Chakwal has been declared as Model Tourism District and we are meeting with heads of all country’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry to attract investment in tourism sector.

He told that Prime Minister said that role of PTDC in development of tourism sector is commendable.

There is need to do a lot more so that Pakistan’s tourism industry may flourish, he said. Prime Minister assured his full support and provision of required funds to achieve this target, he added.

MD told that Prime Minister is taking keen interest in tourism development.