SARGODHA (Staff Reporter): Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visit to of Sargodha, scheduled for Friday (today) has been postponed. According to official sources, Premier Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to address to the participants of national health card inauguration ceremony. However, due to the prevailing security situation across the country, the visit has been postponed.

Furthermore, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s visit to Sargodha on February 24, has also been cancelled due to the security situation. The PTI chief was scheduled to address a public meeting in sports stadium on February 24.

2 gunned down on way to court

FAISALABAD (Online): Two persons were gunned down in an attack by rivals here in the jurisdiction of Chak Jhumra Police on Thursday.

Police sources said that two persons - identified as Liaquat and Nawaz - were on the way to court to attend hearing of a case. Suddenly unidentified motorcyclists intercepted and opened fire on them. Resultantly they sustained critical injuries and were shifted to hospital but they succumbed to their wounds.

On the other hand, suspects managed to escape from the scene.

The police have shifted the dead bodies to the morgue for autopsy and registered a case.