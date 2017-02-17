Islamabad - The Supreme Court yesterday showed dissatisfaction at the new documents submitted by the defence in the Panamagate case and summoned chairmen of NAB and FBR to apprise about the progress made so far in investigations.

The court said it has no concern with anything or anyone but the law. "This [five-member larger] bench may not last but the law will," it remarked.

Reprimanding defence lawyer Salman Akram Raja the court said it was a matter of billions of rupees and he was wasting time by repeating his arguments. The asked the counsel representing Hussain and Hassan Nawaz to present credible and complete record showing the money trail of London flats.

Earlier during the proceedings, Raja, presented more documents regarding financial affairs of his clients and London properties and informed the court they received all those documents from London last night.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan inquired about the sources through which Hussain Nawaz purchased flats in London's most expensive area.

Raja submitted the services agreement between Hussain and Minerva firm along with the payment details to the company. He also told the court that Faisal Tiwana, representative of Hussain, signed the agreement by Arena Company adding that Tiwana dealt with Minerva Company.

The bench had also asked Salman Akram Raja to "show the court the relevant documents that reveal who paid Minerva Financial Services," the holding company for two offshore entities that own the flats in question.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa conducted the hearing on Thursday. Other judges in the bench include Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan.

Documents submitted by Raja purportedly showed the services rendered by Minerva Services to the two companies, Nielsen Enterprises Ltd and Nescoll Ltd.

Documents showing the ownership of the Park Lane flats in London were also submitted before the five-member bench.

The documents showed the ownership of the flats since the year 2006, and that the payment for the property was made to Minerva Services by Arrina Company through Barclays Bank. The payments were made to Minerva Services in 2014, as per the documents.

After submitting the documents, the defence counsel told the court that Maryam Nawaz, PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter, had remained a trustee of the Minerva Financial Services Ltd for six months, between February and July 2006.

Registered shares were issued in July 2006 and Minerva Services had appointed directors to Nielsen and Nescoll Ltd, the advocate added. The lawyer told the bench that in 2014, the shares were transferred from Minerva to the trustee.

"Was the trust deed rendered obsolete by the transfer of shares?" Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked Raja. He was referring to a trust deed dated Feb 2, 2006, signed by Maryam, showing her as a trustee of the two offshore companies.

"Even if Maryam Nawaz was a dependent on her father, it does not prove that she is the owner of the London flats [owned by Nielsen and Nescoll Ltd]," the lawyer told the court.

"We will want to look at the investment for Hussain Nawaz's expensive properties in London's posh area. If Maryam Nawaz was acting as the representative of her brother, then we will want to see those documents as well," the bench remarked.

In response, the lawyer referred the bench to a trust deed that was executed between Maryam and Hussain Nawaz. "It seems that the documents released by Mossack Fonseca were prepared through fraud," he said. “Even Maryam Nawaz has said her signature on the documents is fake,” he added.

He was referring to documents purporting to show Maryam Nawaz's involvement with Minerva Financial Services highlighted by German daily, Süddeutsche Zeitung, in a tweet in January.

Maryam Nawaz's counsel, Shahid Hamid, had argued before the court that the signatures on the documents in question are fake.

"Documents submitted in the court showing Maryam is the beneficial owner of the flats are fake," Raja claimed.

"Are you saying that the chain relating to the flats has been established?" Justice Khosa asked.

"Hussain Nawaz did not have investment to purchase the London flats," Justice Ijaz Afzal remarked. The lawyer in response told the court Hussain acquired the property in return for the investments in Qatar.

"If documents submitted by Naeem Bokhkari [representing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] are accepted, what will you do?" Justice Ijaz Afzal asked the lawyer. "You should then go to Rawal Dam to catch fish," Justice Sheikh Azmat said.

The lawyer told the court that it is not possible that the documents submitted by the prosecution will be accepted.

"We will not concern ourselves with anything or anyone except the law," the court said. "This bench may not last but the law will."

"This case has been going on for some time now due to this reason. It is a matter of billions and you are saying there are no documents," the court reprimanded the lawyer, stating that he was wasting their time.

Justice Khosa asked the lawyer whether not submitting the required documents was his strategy.

"If it is not a strategy, it is gambling," Justice Ijaz Afzal quipped.

"It is not a strategy," the lawyer responded as he completed his arguments.

Adjourning the hearing until Tuesday (Feb 21), the court directed chairmen of the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Board of Revenue to appear before the court in person with complete record and apprise the bench about the progress made so far in Panamagate case on next hearing.