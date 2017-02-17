ISLAMNABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Thursday strongly condemned a suicide attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Shrine which inflicted casualties on scores of people.

A statement issued by the PM’s office said: “The attack on the shrines of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar represents an attack on the progressive, inclusive future of Pakistan; one where every man, woman and child is entitled to life, liberty and property in the pursuit of happiness no matter their religion.”

“An attack on one of us, is an attack on all. The Sufi people predate Pakistan, and formed an important part in the struggle for its formation. Any attack on them, is a direct threat to the Pakistan of Jinnah and will be dealt as such. The past few days have been hard, and my heart is with the victims. But we can’t let these events divide us, or scare us,” he said.

“We must stand united in this struggle for the Pakistani identity, and universal humanity. We have faced tougher circumstances and still persevered. I will do everything in my power to protect this country, and what it represents,” he added.

Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari condemned terror attack on the shrine of Sehwan Sharif and said that the patrons, facilitators and planners of this attack will be apprehended at all cost.

He directed the Sindh government to hold an inquiry into the incident and why security situation was not addressed.

He also instructed the elected representatives, party office-bearers and workers of the Pakistan People’s Party to reach hospitals and donate blood for the injured.

Zardari said that attackers on innocent citizens will not be spared and will be brought to book. He expressed his grief over this tragedy and said that Bhutto family and the PPP were with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. He also prayed for the martyrs and early recovery of injured.

The PPP leader also condemned attack on military convoy in Awaran area of Balochistan. The former President said that sacrifices by the military personnel with not go to waste and nation will never forget them.

He expressed his deep grief and condoled with the bereaved families of Capt. Taha and two other military personnel who were killed in this attack in Awaran. He said that PPP was with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.