The death toll in the Sehwan Sharif shrine blast has crossed 85 people while more than 250 are injured, some of them seriously.

The powerful blast took place inside the premises of the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar as a dhamaal was taking place.Three of the patients sent to Chandka medical college breathed their last on Friday.

The injured have been shifted to Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Larkana as no adequate facility was available near the shrine. According to Pakistan Navy, eight injured are admitted in Naval Hospital, Karachi where all possible medical treatment is being to them.

People carried the injured on self help basis as no government medical facility was available near the shrine.

People strongly criticized the provincial government for not providing treatment facilities at the shrine despite collecting millions of rupees annual.

The Gaddi Nasheen of the shrine held Auqaf department responsible for lack of security arrangements. On the other hand dozens of passionate devotees on Friday staged a big protest against Sehwan Sharif blast and entered Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine by breaching the barriers.

The protest erupted when large number of people arrived at the mausoleum and became angry over closure of the gates. The security officers barred them from visiting the place after which they demonstrated protest and chanted slogans against the government.



While expressing strong devotion, the activists broke barricades to enter the shrine and termed police responsible for Thursday’s blast in Sehwan Sharif that took lives of 76 people and left more than 250 injured.



They said that terrorism cannot crush their determination and that the mosques and worship places would never be closed.



The protestors also took out a rally and surrounded the office of DSP chanting slogans against the government and demanding arrest of the culprits.



Furious protesters on Friday recovered a bottle of alcohol from police vehicle outside Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan Sharif. They further asked that how can alcoholic officers provide security to the nation?

During the protest, the natives badly smashed police van and set it on fire.



On the other hand, Sindh government has announced a 3-day mourning in whole province after the blast. National flags atop all government and private installations would fly at half-mast.



Lawyers in Karachi also observed black day against the explosion whereas Judges conducted hearings of important cases only in their chambers.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has also announced 1-day mourning.