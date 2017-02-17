SIALKOT - A ruling party lawmaker expressed grave concerns over the miserable condition of the building of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Jodheywali-Sialkot.

During his visit to the BHU, MPA Ch Ikram also expressed dismay over the poor cleanliness situation. He directed the officials of the Health Department to allocate funds for the repairing of the dilapidating building and ensure better medical and health facilities for the local people.

Meraj Din and Muzaffar Cheechi (Chairman and Vice Chairman of union council Jodheywali) were also present, on this occasion.

On the other side, MNA Shazia Suhail Mir said that government was committed to crushing terrorism. She said that the nation stands united against terrorism and ready to sacrifice even their lives to crush the terrorism. She stated this while addressing a meeting of the female party workers. She said that the Pakistani nation has bravely battled against terrorism, adding that the government was moving fast ahead towards the goal of peace, national prosperity and stability.

MPA Shabina Majeed Wyne said that the terrorists have no religion, as the terrorists were the killers of the mankind. They should be crushed at any cost. She added that government was removing disappointment from the country.

She strongly criticised the political elements doing the container politics and said that the elements busy in container politics had been creating hurdles in the smooth way of national peace, prosperity and stability.