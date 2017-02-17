ISLAMABAD - Commander Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne has lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy to maintain collaborative security in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

The visiting dignitary expressed these views during series of interactions he separately had on Thursday with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Hayat, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Minister for Defence Production Rana Tannveer Hussain.

In his meeting with Admiral Zakaullah, the visiting dignitary held detailed discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration in diverse fields.

A comprehensive brief on PN’s operational developments was also given to the visiting dignitary. Admiral Zakaullah thanked Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne for active participation by Sri Lankan Navy in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 17 to join hands for common resolve of ‘Together for Peace’. Sri Lankan Naval Chief highly lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy to maintain collaborative security in the Indian Ocean and beyond. Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne also called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Air Staff during his engagements at Islamabad.

Earlier during his visit to Karachi Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne attended different events of Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 17, including International Fleet Review and graced the Session-II of International Maritime Conference, International Band Display and Maritime Counter Terrorism Demo as Chief Guest.

The dignitary called on Naval Field Commands at Karachi and laid wreath at mausoleum of Quad-e-Azam. Sri Lankan Naval Chief also visited Pakistan Navy War College Lahore.

Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne has had the honour to hold number of Command and Staff appointments including Command of SLNS SAYURA (Offshore Patrol Vessel), Commandant Naval and Maritime Academy, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Director General (Services), Director Naval Operations/Special Forces/Maritime/Surveillance, Commander South Naval Area, Commander Eastern Naval Area, Director General of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard and Commander Special Boat Squadron.

Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne is an alumni of Pakistan Navy Staff College, a graduate of Karachi University of Pakistan and National Defence University Washington DC, USA. The visit is expected to greatly enhance the bilateral collaboration between the two Navies in various avenues.