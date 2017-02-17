SEHWAN: Senior Counter-terrorism department (CTD) official Raja Umar Khattab has said suicide bomber was not a female as it was pointed out initially.

According to sources, he had said that evidence does not suggested that the suicide bomber was a female. The long hair found at the site, suggest that it belonged to one of the dervish at the shrine.

Regarding the explosive jacket he said, “Not much explosives were used in the suicide jacket, but the deaths and injuries were caused due to the ball bearings.”

Earlier, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Hyderabad Khadim Hussain Rind said the suicide bomber was covered in a Burka.