GUJRAT - The district administration cancelled licences of three private bus stands for not providing facilities for the passengers.

The administration also issued warning to two other bus stands to fulfil the requirements otherwise their licences would also be cancelled. The Punjab government has also declared Gujrat as the model district. It has approved Rs5 million for renovation and provision of facilities for passengers at Gujrat General Bus Stand.

The decision to cancel the licences was taken at a meeting of the District Road Transport Authority with Gujrat Acting Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia in the chair. The meeting reviewed the condition of private bus and van stands.

The meeting was told by the road transport authority secretary that despite issuance of several notices, Kolian, Zafar and Passowal travels in Kharian tehsil could not ensure waiting rooms, wash rooms and installation of security cameras. Thus, DC Kathia ordered the cancellation of their licences. The meeting also issued warning to management of Shehzad Travels and Kharian travels— to improve facilities within seven days.