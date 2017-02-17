WASHINGTON: The United States of America has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Sehwan Sharif.

In a statement, US State Department Spokesman Mark Toner said “US stands with the people of Pakistan in their fight against terrorism and remains committed to the security of the South Asia region.”

According to Russian paper Sputnik, “President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his counterpart from Pakistan, President Mamnoon Hussain, over the deadly terrorist attacks in a Sufi shrine the previous day.”