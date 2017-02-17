GUJRAT - University of Gujrat (UoG) Vice Chancellor Dr Ziaul Qayyum expressed his satisfaction over the progress of various ongoing projects and smooth conduct of semester exams at the campus.

He paid a surprising visit to the campus. He met with the invigilators and faculty members and urged them to perform their duties in good conscience for the successful conduct of the exams. He also visited the sites of various ongoing projects and issued valuable instructions.

“Our youth are our cherished asset. Their education as well as personality development is our collective responsibility,” he said, adding that a multi-million facelift project of student hostels was being carried out apart from the construction of new hostel blocks for boys and girls already under way.