MIRPUR (AJK)-Amidst full-throat slogans “Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan” by hundreds of students and others participants, elderly Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani was conferred honorary degree of doctorate at the 2nd convocation of the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) here on Monday

The veteran Kashmir leader was awarded in acknowledgement of his lifelong meritorious services to the Kashmiris struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination and his being a great scholar and man of high intellect.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan conferred the honorary degree of doctorate to hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle Syed Ali Geelani who could not attend the convocation because of confiscation of his travel documents by Indian government.

Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Chapter Ghulam Muhammad Safi received the honorary degree on behalf of Syed Ali Geelani who had assigned Safi as his representative to receive the degree.

On the occasion, the jam-packed convocation hall resounded with slogans: “Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan and Pakistan Zindabad” by the young graduates, their parents, faculties and other participants.

In his speech, MUST Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Habibur Rehman (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) highlighted curricular and co-curricular activities of the varsity, delivering quality education through over 22 disciplines in Engineering, Science and Arts with prime focus to producing quality future architects of the nation.

MUST Registrar Engr Prof Muhammad Waris Jiraal, Dean Science Prof Dr Rehana Asghar, Dean Engineering Dr Riaz Mughal and Dean Faculty of Arts Dr Muhammad Sarwar highlighted the performance of their respective faculties for producing the quality future generation.

A total of 1,625 students including two PhDs, 165 postgraduates and 1,400 graduates belonging to various disciplines of science, technology, social and arts were awarded degrees.

Speaking on the occasion AJK President Sardar Masood Khan asked the public sector universities to produce skilled manpower to get benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and job opportunities abroad.

The president congratulated the students and asked them to prepare themselves for running affairs of the AJK in the near future. He said the government has launched a new phase of economic development in the state. “The Pakistani government has approved industrial zone in Bhimber and communication network, which will link AJK with CPEC through Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mirpur-Mangla Motorway,” he pointed out.

Mr Khan said the government is focusing on hydel power projects to overcome power crisis not only in AJK but the entire Pakistan. “Vast potential in hydel, tourism, minerals and other sectors will be utilised for public welfare,” he added.

Referring to occupied Kashmir, the AJK president said Indian forces are committing crimes by targeting innocent youth, children and women through palate guns. He reiterated that people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would continue extending moral, diplomatic and political support to their oppressed brethren in the held valley. He asked students to use social media and highlight Indian atrocities through different media portals.

Mr Khan appealed to the UN to send fact-finding mission to the held Kashmir and asked the ICRC to monitor the grass human rights violations in the valley.

Earlier, the MUST VC presented report about performance of the university and future plans for introducing new disciplines, scholarships and development projects.

Addressing the convocation, Dr Rehman said that the university is proud of its outstanding performance and achievements of the students. He expressed the hope that the fresh graduates would prove to be a great asset to the nation. He hoped that the students would continue displaying the same degree of commitment in the future while serving the nation and country.

The VC said despite several odds and difficulties, they developed the university to the satisfaction of all stakeholders. “All our efforts are directed at making the MUST as one of the best universities of Pakistan. The HEC standards for admission to the MPhil and PhD programs have been implemented. We have also implemented the HEC criteria for appointments of the faculty. I take this opportunity to assure you that we would continue leading the university on the path of progress by implementing the policies of the government and the HEC,” he added.

Dr Rehman said that the university is committed to providing quality higher education to its students.

He pointed out that the honorary degree, Doctor of Letters has been awarded to veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference and founding chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, for his unprecedented and lifelong struggle for the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

On this occasion, he condemned the Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris and continued human right violations by the occupied forces in the Indian Held Kashmir.

Dr Rehman said that he considers faculty as heart and soul of the university. “We are blessed with 61 PhD faculty members, 164 MPhils and 88 MA/ MSc. Most of the MS/ MPhil faculty members are enrolled for PhD and Masters for the MS/ MPhil degree programs. Our faculty members are second to none. One of our faculty members, Dr Rehana Asghar received the National Civil Award, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 2015 while Dr Anwar Khitab and Mr Waqas Anwar authored a book titled, ‘Advanced Research on Nanotechnology for Civil Engineering Applications’ published in 2016 by the IGI,USA, he concluded.