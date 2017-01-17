LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in the provincial metropolis on Monday evening to motivate the party cadres ahead of an anti-government rally he is scheduled to lead on January 19 (Thursday).

Senior party leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadim Afzal Chan and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar received him at the airport.

Later, party leaders from central Punjab briefed him about the arrangements being made for the upcoming public gathering at a meeting held at Bilawal House. He directed party men to ensure participation of maximum workers to make it an impressive show.

Bilawal is scheduled to lead the rally from Lahore to Faisalabad on coming Thursday.

Also, party’s central Punjab leaders had a meeting at Model Town to review arrangements for the first anti-government rally. Talking to the media after the meeting, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that PPP had been forced to take its workers to the streets following government’s failure to implement its four demands. He said PPP had a rich experience of organising protest movements against military dictators and the present movement against the government would also meet success like the previous moves.

He was confident that Thursday’s rally would change PPP’s style of politics in a big way.

Kaira said party workers would receive the party chairman at different places on his way to Faisalabad where he is scheduled to address the public at District Council Crossing, the culmination point of the rally.

Replying to a question, he hoped that district administrations of Lahore, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad will fulfill their responsibility to ensure foolproof security for PPP chairman and other participants of the public gathering.