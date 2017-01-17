MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Cattle rustling incidents have been on the rise in different areas if the district while the police have ‘apparently’ failed to trace the culprits.

According to residents of different areas of Phalia, last four cattle rustling incidents took place in the tehsil. According to police, rustlers took away cattle from the dera of one Tariq, resident of village Luk when in the evening he went home. In another incident that took place in village Mian Loke, buffalos owned by Ashraf were stolen. People complained that cattle’s rustling has frequent but the police seem indifferent and so far failed to take tangible steps to rein in the rustlers.

“It is a serious issue as farmers are losing livestock, especially when a single buffalo is worth above Rs 200,000,” they pointed out.