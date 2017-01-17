GLASGOW: Pakistan Britain Business Council, in partnership with Consulate of Pakistan in Glasgow and Scottish Development International are hosting a Trade Conference titled “Doing Business in Pakistan” in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The Conference is aimed to encourage and support British companies considering business opportunities in Pakistan. It will focus on expanding business relations and developing potential business opportunities.

The Conference will cover a range of topics, including Perception and Security.

The Conference will provide an excellent opportunity for delegates to meet the Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Syed Ibne Abbas and Government Ministers to avail business opportunities available in Pakistan.