SARGODHA- A young couple committed suicide following their failure to contract love marriage here in village Jewan Gondal on Monday.

The police said that Farhat Bibi and Liaquat Ali, both resident of village Jewan Gondal had been in love since past some time. They wanted to contract a free will marriage but their parents and other relatives were opposed to their marriage. Dejected over their elders decision, both the girl and youth committed suicide by consuming poison. Farhat Bibi died on the spot while Liaquat was shifted to District Headquarters Teaching Hospital where he laso breathed his last. The police have started investigation into the incident from all aspects.

MEDICINES SEIZED

A huge cache of expired Indian and Punjab government medicines was seized from a medical store on Monday.

The raiding team, comprising officials of the health and police departments conducted raid at a medical store situated in most congested area of 47-Pull. During the raid, the officials recovered huge cache of expired Indian medicines and the state-owned medicines.

The officials sealed the medical store and sent the case to Drug Court for further legal proceedings.