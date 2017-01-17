ISLAMABAD: Federal government plans to lease out Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) for the next 45 years instead of privatizing it, said sources of Privatization Commission.

A proposal has been made and two companies, Iran’s representative Siddique Steel and China Bio Company’s syndicate in Lahore, are going to overview 45years lease opportunity.

Pakistan Steel Mills has been struggling from financial crisis since a number of years. It has given bailout packages worth 38 billion rupees in Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) tenure of five years.

The condition of PSM has worsened with every coming year and brought the production level to zero in last one and half years. The payables of Steel Mills have increased to a record 178 billion rupees.

According to sources, once the board of Privatization Commission grants permission to lease out PSM for 45 years, then the proposal will be discussed in a session of Cabinet Committee on Privatization on January 20 that will be chaired by Ishaq Dar.