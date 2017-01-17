VEHARI-Agricultural experts expressed concerns over the deteriorating condition of the agri sector and called for making the sector competitive, profitable and sustainable through efficiency and value addition.

At the farmers convention arranged at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)’s Sub Campus Burewala, Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad disclosed that cotton crop production declined by 40 percent last year.

He said that the university conducted a survey on cotton and submitted the reports before the government that would help revive the cotton productivity. He called for making the agriculture competitive, profitable and sustainable through enablement, efficiency and value addition. He said the agriculture policy will focus on land and water reservation; yield gap; diversification, post-harvest losses, market issues, gender mainstreaming and value addition.

He expressed his concern that the farming community was facing tremendous problems. Keeping in view, the government is making an all-out effort to address the issue. He said that the policy will make the agriculture profitable and food security with the sustainability. He said, “By ensuring quality seed, machinery, balanced fertilisers and weed management, we cannot increase the productivity but also make the sector profitable.”

He said, “We are only focusing on five crops whereas we have the climate to grow more than 300 crops. We need a diversification to make the agriculture a profitable business. It is a matter of concern that the fertile agricultural land is being converted to the residential colonies. Agriculture policy is a hallmark step that will bring the prosperity in the agriculture sector.”

He said that pink boll worm was a real threat especially for the cotton production. He said that last year, the county suffered 4.5 million tones bales of cotton due to pink boll worm and other issues. He said that the UAF was the only institution in the country which was is ranked in the top 100 universities of the country.

Agriculture University Multan Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Shareef said that the country was blessed with the tremendous resources but we were not getting the benefit from its potential. He said that per acre agriculture production of the country was very low compared to the developed nations due to traditional way of farming and lack of awareness.

Arid Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Dr Rai Niaz said that ground water quality is deteriorating that is marring agriculture productivity. He was of the view that stepped up efforts were needed to address the issue at the national level. He said that the combined efforts would help address the problems of the farming level and to ensure the food security in the country.

DG Extension Dr Anjum Ali said that the government was talking the revolutionary steps to address the issue of the farming community. He said that the agriculture sector was facing many issues including climate changes etc. He said that climate resilient varieties are need of hour. He said that the country was blessed with the talents and resource.

Former DG Pest Warning Dr Khalid Mehmood said that the country is losing billions of rupees due to pests including pink bollworm. It demands step-up efforts on the part of researchers and extension workers to improve the situation. He said that they had developed a prediction model on pink bollworm that guides the farming community about the attack of PBW ten day ago.

On the occasion, Punjab Agriculture Minister Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha said the Punjab government had earmarked Rs 5 billion to provide quality cotton seed to the farmers that will help revive the crop production. He said that the government was making serious efforts to address the issues of the farming community, to increase the agricultural productivity and to revive the cotton entire belt including Vehari.

He said the adaptation of latest agricultural methods was vital to increase per acre production and alleviate poverty and hunger. The awareness about latest agricultural trends at the doorstep of farming community will help shift from traditional way of farming to modern one to compete with the rest of the world.