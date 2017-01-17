ISLAMABAD : PTI chairman Imran Khan has said he has not apologised to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and all such media reports are baseless.

“I have not tendered any apology to EC and all such media reports are unfounded. I stand with Supreme Court Bar. All the pledges made with them be delivered”, he said this while expressing solidarity on the occasion of stopping of the political and ruling party leaders from entering into premises by the lawyers from Supreme Court Bar Association here Tuesday.

He said promise is like an agreement and it is our religious obligation to implement the agreement.

The lawyers said that even after obtaining Rs 6 billion NOC is not being issued.

Imran Khan said it is not first time that these people have back tracked from their promise. They have always been taking U-turn.

Responding to a question he said he enjoys a sound sleep after SC hearing.