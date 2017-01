ISLAMABAD: Kidnapping case of Samar Abbas has been registered in Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station on the request of his brother Ashar Abbas.

Ashar Abbas said, Samar Abbas had come to Islamabad on January 3 and was kidnapped. He also said, Samar Abbas was in contact with his brother-in-law via SMS before he went missing.

Samar Abbas was from Karachi and was visiting Islamabad for some work. He is fifth rights activist who has been missing since the last couple of weeks.