ISLAMABAD: Additional Sessions Judge, Raja Khurram and his wife, Maheen have denied torturing Tayyaba, who worked at their house as a maid.

According to statement recorded to the police, the couple has denied torturing the minor maid. The judge has also said that this issue is a conspiracy against him as he has given verdicts in several sensitive cases and mafias are framing him.

He further said, Tayyaba was taken through a woman named Nadra in October 2016 to look after his one and a half year old son. Tayyaba was treated as member of the family.

Maheen, in her statement stated that she is a mother of three children and she could not have tortured Tayyaba under any circumstances.