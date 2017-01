LONDON: Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai said that she would like to join politics and become the Prime Minister of Pakistan someday.

While talking to an American media house, Malala said that after surviving the murder attempt on her, it had become the motto of her life now to do something special for the country.

Malala said that she wanted to be PM of Pakistan after joining politics. But she also said that considered serving the nation as a doctor or lawyer.