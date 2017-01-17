KASUR-Abducted from a marriage ceremony, a minor girl was found dead after she was abused sexually in Kot Piran in the B-Division Police precincts here the other day.

The police, citing the post-mortem report, revealed that the girl, 5, was strangled after she was raped by unidentified accused.

According to police, the girl was at a wedding ceremony with her parents when some unidentified accused abducted her. The police registered an abduction case on the complaint of her father Muhammad Asif and launched investigation but the girl could not be found despite the lapse of two days. On third evening, her dead body was recovered from an under-construction house, located in the rear of Haji Marriage Hall. The autopsy report of the minor girl confirmed that the minor was raped before she was strangled.

News of her brutal killing spread a wild fire across the district and made everyone feel sorry for the incident, especially her mother, who lost her consciousness. Funeral of the girl was offered the other day which was attended by thousands of people from all walks of life.

When contacted, a spokesman for the Kasur DPO said that six teams have been formed for immediate arrest of the accused. He informed that DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi is investigating the incident himself, adding the culprits will find no way to escape and will be arrested soon.

Citizens, on the other hand, demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the incident. They urged the chief minister to monitoring the case himself and provide justice to the bereaved parents.

They also demanded Kasur DPO Ali Rizvi to award exemplary punishment to the culprits.

BOY SODOMISED

A boy was assaulted sexually in Yousuf Town here the other day.

According to police, Naseem Bibi, sister of the affected boy, told the Saddr Police that her 12-year-old brother came to see her. She sent him to market to buy some foodstuffs where accused Abid assaulted him sexually. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

CRUSHED TO DEATH

An unidentified man was crushed to death by a speeding van here.

According to police, the deceased was crossing road near Kasur Bypass when a speeding van crushed him to death. The Saddr Police impounded the vehicle and arrested its driver.