LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court yesterday awarded death sentence to a woman after she was proven guilty of killing her daughter Zeenat Rafiq ‘for bringing shame to the family’ by contracting free-will marriage with a man of her choice.

The court granted life-imprisonment to brother of the victim girl, Anees, over the charges of abetting his mother in killing his sister. However, Zafar Iqbal, brother-in-law of Zeenat Rafiq, was acquitted.

In June last, Parveen Rafiq along with her son Anees set her daughter Zeenat on fire when she visited her mother from the home of her husband Hassan Khan.

Factory area police, on June 8, 2016, had arrested Parveen Rafiq after she burnt her daughter alive by sprinkling kerosene oil and setting her on fire. Hassan Khan, husband of deceased Zeenat, who is a motorcycle mechanic by profession, had filed a complaint against the victim’s family with Factory Area Police Station. Hassan, in his statement, contended that he contracted love marriage with the victim on May 29 through a local court. He said victim’s cousin Mushtaq Ahmad visited his house and asked Zeenat to go back home so that the marriage ceremony could be held in a proper way.

On the day of incident, Hassan got information that his in-laws were subjecting his wife to torture. He rushed there along with his father and witnessed that his brother in law Mushtaq and mother-in-law were setting her ablaze. As a result, she received multiple burns and died on the spot. Police after being informed reached the scene and collected evidence.

The suspect, Parveen Rafiq, has confessed to tying up her daughter to a cot after which, with the help of her son, Ahmar Rafiq, she poured the oil on the girl and set her ablaze, said police.