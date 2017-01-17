SADIQABAD-The reason behind the PML-N success in the third phase of local bodies election is horse-trading and unprecedented use of state resources, a PPP leader alleged.

Addressing the participants of a dinner arranged in his honour, PPP district president Javed Akbar Dhillon alleged that the PML-N used state machinery and resources to buy PPP chairmen loyalties to win elections. He said that the PPP clinched 63 seats in the first phase of LB polls and 43 in the second. During third phase, instead of accepting the PPP mandate in RY Khan, the ruling party used mean tactics to defeat the PPP,” he alleged.

He said that the alleged rigging carried out in the elections has been unveiled and the people want accountability of those responsible for it. “There is unrest among the PPP workers as they are aware of the facts and want accountability of traitors in the party, he pointed out.

He also expressed his optimism about the party re-emergence at the political spectrum, saying the party will sweep the next general elections and foil conspiracies of the rivals.

Former PPP district president Asif Khan, tehsil president Rana Nadeem, general secretary Majid Baloch, city president Arshad Javed and spokesman Ali Raza Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

FOUNDATION OF VOCATIONAL

INSTITUTION

The FFC Goth Machi is spending huge money on welfare projects, especially on women’s vocational training to enable them earn a respectable livelihood.

FFC office bearers said while laying foundation of Vocational Training Centre here. They said that the FFC spend millions of rupees on timely completion of several development projects across the tehsil. They expressed their optimism regarding timely completion of the vocational training centre, saying the institution will prove to be a milestone in girls’ vocational education.