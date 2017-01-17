WARBURTON-At a seminar titled “National Heroes”, the students of two schools paid rich tributes to the great personalities of the country for their services for the nation.

The students selected national heroes from various fields of life including Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Khan Liaqat Ali Khan, Abdul Sattar Eidhi, Jahangir Khan, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Miss Fatima Jinnah, Arfa Kareem and Major Aziz Bhatti for ISA activity.

The students of Govt High School Warburton City and Army Public Junior Model School Multan became national partners and performed the International School Award (ISA) activity on the national heroes simultaneously.

The ISA activity on “The National Heroes” was in connection with connecting classrooms under quality education system of British Council. They prepared dummies of these heroes and made sketches on charts and showed to the students and visitors.

The students also prepared documentaries on these heroes. At the last day of activity, a quiz competition was held on these heroes and the students took part with enthusiasm and fervour. Students of Govt High School Warburton City shared their activities with their partner school Army Public Junior Model School Multan in the form of photographs and videos. District Education Officer Rana Ehteshamul Haq, Head of District Training and Support Centre Wasim Ahmad Khan appreciated the performance of students and congratulated Principal Javed Ashraf Shooka on successful completion of ISA activity. They also appreciated the partner Army Public Junior Model School Multan Principal and ISA coordinator Mariam Jahan on sharing the activity. Visitors including parents gave their comments in prescribed forms and appreciated the ISA activities performed under quality education system of British Council.