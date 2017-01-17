NOORPUR THAL- Malik Tahir Mehmood Ghanjera and Sheikh Feroze Hussain were elected unopposed as president and general secretary of Tehsil Bar Association respectively for 2017.

The other office-bearers elected unopposed are: vice president Malik Wajid Hussain Saggu and joint secretary Abdul Samad Gahi. On the occasion, senior lawyers Malik Hussain, Raja Ashraf Hayat, Waris Jasra, Malik Mushtaq, Abrar Hussain and Zaman Khowar congratulated the new TBA office bearers over their success and extended best wishes to them.