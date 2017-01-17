ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on State and Frontier Region (SAFRON) was informed on Monday that details about hefty amount of Rs250 million allocated to establish “Peace Lashkars” in South Waziristan Agency to combat militants of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are still missing.

The Committee which met with MNA Jamal Din in the chair was informed that record of this hefty amount is still being sought. Minister for SAFRON Lt. Gen (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch also attended the meeting, while Secretary SAFRON was absent on which the chairman and members of the committee expressed their displeasure.

The chairman said that the committee would hold next meeting to discuss exclusively the details of the missing funds.

The committee also expressed displeasure over lack of interest to recover 25 levies personnel missing from Bajaur Agency for sometime.

The committee was also informed that there is still no compensation available for the heirs of Levy personnel if martyred in the line of duty. The committee also sought details of development projects in FATA announced by the KP Governor and asked the minister to ensure that all information required by the committee is made available in the meeting.