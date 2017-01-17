Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani on Tuesday informed the Senate that no violation was committed in allotment of plots by Federal Government Housing Foundation to officers of Islamabad Police and District Administration.

Responding to a calling attention notice, the minister said, earlier the quota for professionals was two percent that was later revised upward to three percent and the decision about allotment was made by the executive committee strictly as per quota.

He said previously there were also problems of quota among the professionals but the matter was resolved by the executive committee by bifurcating the quota in each professional category.

Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi had drawn the attention of the minister towards what he had claimed violation of quota in allotment of plots by the Housing Foundation.

He claimed that plots were allotted to 60 officers of Islamabad Police and district administration out of turn that had caused a loss of Rs 389 million to national exchequer.