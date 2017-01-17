ISLAMABAD - Major opposition parties are planning to exert pressure on government in the upcoming National Assembly session to reverse its decision about recent hike in petroleum prices.

The PPP took a lead to submit a call-attention notice in the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat to discuss the recent hike in petroleum prices. “PPP will also engage other opposition parties to jointly raise voice on this matter,” said a source in PPP. The purpose to jointly raise voice is to pressurise the government for reversing its recent decision about the hike in prices.

The incumbent government on Sunday last had announced to increase prices of petrol and diesel by Rs1.77 and Rs2 per litre respectively with immediate effect for next 16 days. The prices of other products were kept unchanged despite substantial increases demanded by the Petroleum Ministry as well as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The government has claimed that the decision had been taken keeping in view the fact that kerosene catered to the energy needs of the poor in this winter season.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has also prepared a summary to summon the upcoming National Assembly session for around two weeks. The tentative date of the National Assembly session is January 26 (Thursday).

According to the call-attention notice submitted by PPP lawmakers, this step of the government would give rise to inflation and put extra burden on the already encumbered population.

“The prices of these products in Pakistan are already high as compared to international market. Rather than providing relief to the public, the government further increased prices of these products,” said PPP’s MNAs in the call-attention notice.

“We will ask Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources to brief the house on recent increase in petrol and diesel prices causing grave concern among public,” PPP’ MNAs demanded in the notice.

PPPP MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar, Imran Zafar Laghari, Mir Aijaz Jakhrani, Shazia Mari, Shagufta Jumani and Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have submitted the notice in National Assembly Secretariat.