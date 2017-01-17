ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Committee on CPEC was informed yesterday that over 10,000MW of electricity would be added to the national grid by 2018, 5,000MW under the CPEC and 5,000MW under non-CPEC projects.

“On November 13, Kashgar-Gwadar caravan carrying goods from Kashgar to Gwadar had travelled on the Western route as the road link slashed the travel distance from Quetta to Gwadar from 2 days to 8 hours,” Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said this while briefing the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC on the 6th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held in Beijing on December 28-29, 2016.

The Parliamentary Committee on CPEC met under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed. This was the 20th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC and it received a detailed briefing from Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on 6th JCC meeting.

During the briefing, Ahsan said that they had achieved complete consensus among the provinces. He said Bhasha Dam would also be part of the CPEC.

Ahsan added that for the first time, Thar coal, which had a huge capacity, would be used for electricity for next 400 years and there were two transmission lines being installed between Matiari-Lahore and Matiari-Faisalabad which would evacuate electricity from south and will be connected to the national grid benefitting all parts of Pakistan.

The minister informed that there was agreement on giving priority to construction of Western route of CPEC as well as up-gradation and dualisation of Karachi-Torkham railway line at a cost of $8 billion. This would be the biggest railway modernisation project in the history of Pakistan.

Ahsan informed the committee that industrial zones proposed by the provinces as well as Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan had been accepted and proper feasibility would be carried out as well as the proposal by Sind government for an additional port at Ketti Bandar. He said all four provincial capitals, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar would have rail-based mass transit system as part of CPEC.

Ahsan said people-to-people exchanges, including media, academia, universities, think tanks and cultural exchanges as well as training in Chinese languages and transfer of knowledge in different sectors particularly industrial zones, rural and urban development, water resource management and agriculture will be promoted.

In his remarks, Senator Mushahid Hussain welcomed the breakthrough at the JCC meeting over the CPEC and said the CPEC was already on the road of consolidation and 2017 would be the year of takeoff for CPEC as all key projects in consultation with provinces were being pursued according to the specific time frame and impediments have been removed.

The members also underlined the need to expose and counter any baseless propaganda about the CPEC by forces inimical to the interests of Pakistan and Pakistan-China strategic partnership.

On the recommendation of some of the members, it was decided that there would be a comprehensive briefing by the Ministry of Water and Power on the energy plan till 2020 as well as the construction of transmission lines by the NTDC for transmission of electricity that is likely to be produced particularly in KP. Ministry of Planning will also give briefing on the long-term plans of CPEC which will be going to run till 2030.

The meeting was attended by Lt-Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Akram Khan Durrani, Rana Mohammad Afzal Khan, Isphanyar Bhandara, Asad Umar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ghous Bux Mahar, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Alhaj Shahji Gul Afridi, Senator Lt-Gen (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Senator Shibli Faraz, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Qamar Sohail Lodhi and Nasim Khalid.