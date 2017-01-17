ISLAMABAD - Condemning the killing of innocent people by the Indian forces in held Kashmir yesterday, Pakistan once again urged the UN and word bodies to play their role in stopping the bloodshed.

The Indian forces killed three more Kashmiri youth in Pahalgam area. As a continued act of state terrorism, India is blatantly committing crimes against humanity in Kashmir against the defenceless Kashmiris.

“Since the current phase of uprising started in the wake of Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Wani’s extra-judicial killing on July 8, 2016, hundreds of Kashmiris have been martyred. Indian forces have mercilessly used lethal weapons with the intent to kill. They have deliberately used pellet gun shots injuring over 7,000 Kashmiris. The eye injuries caused by the pellet gun shots has blinded, completely or partially, over a thousand, including children,” said a Foreign Ministry statement.

It added: “The constant terrorist activities of RSS and its affiliates in IOK with the state’s backing, arbitrary arrests of thousands of Kashmiris with their fate remaining unknown, continued detention of Hurriyat leaders, disappearances and fake encounters, and blatant use of draconian laws to silence Kashmiris’ voice are highly deplorable and call for accountability of the perpetrators.”

The statement said it was a matter of great disappointment that India remained adamant in not allowing independent investigations into grave human rights violations in held Kashmir as repeatedly called by the UN Human Rights Commissioner, OIC, various countries’ legislative assembly members and civil society members.

“The international community should take steps to ensure independent investigations into human rights violations in held Kashmir without further delay,” it said.

The dead Kashmiris were named as Adil Ahmad Reshi of Bijbehara, Abid Ahmad Sheikh of Satkipora and Masood Ahmad Shah of Bewoora areas of the district.

Locals talking to media men said that Indian troops used heavy mortar shelling which destroyed a residential house. Meanwhile, Indian forces used brute force and heavy teargas and PAVA shelling after people took to the streets to protest against the killings.