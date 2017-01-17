Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the second edition of the Raisina Dialogue asked Pakistan “to stay away from terror activities if it wants good relation with India”.

“Pakistan must walk away from terror if it wants to walk towards dialogue with India,” The Indian Express quoted Modi as saying at the annual conference in New Delhi.

“Those in our neighbours who support violence, hatred and export terror stand isolated and ignored.”

The Indian prime minister, while emphasising the importance of security in India's "neighbourhood" said, “Security of our citizens is of paramount importance. A thriving well-integrated neighbourhood is my dream.”

Recalling the exchange of visits that took place between him and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Lahore and New Delhi respectively, Modi said, “I had also travelled to Lahore but India alone cannot walk the path of peace.”