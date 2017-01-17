The Privatisation Commission’s board has approved the transaction structure proposed by its financial advisers for the restructuring of Pakistan Steel Mills.

The proposed structure, which is set to be presented to the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation in coming days, include a tripartite concession agreement between the federal government, Pakistan Steel and the investor for a period of 30 years on the basis of revenue sharing.

PSM’s land will remain with the government while the plant and machinery will be handed over to the new company for a maximum of 30 years. No asset of Pakistan Steel will be sold.