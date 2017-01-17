ISLAMABAD - Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Dr. Musaddiq Malik and PML-N lawmaker Daniyal Aziz Monday said it was a wrong perception that the prime minister had sought any immunity from apex court in Panama Papers case.

Addressing a joint press conference here at PID, Dr. Musaddiq Malik said media was giving a wrong perception that the Prime Minister had sought immunity from the apex court in Panama Papers case. He said despite the fact that the name of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not mentioned in Panama Papers, the prime minister had presented himself and his family members for accountability.

Musaddiq said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s chief Imran Khan had adopted a stance on Sita White in Dr. Sher Afgan Khan Niazi case that he could not be is qualified as it was a matter before he became an MNA .Contrary to that Imran Khan had adopted a different stance regarding the Prime Minister.

Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan was making political point scoring by abusing government officers and state institutions. Prior to this he had tried to pressurize Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other state institutions by defaming them, he said. He said that PTI chief had made fund raising across the world and used that amount to destabilize the previous PPP government and current PML-N government.

All details and evidence of this were available on the website of US Justice Department, he added The PML-N lawmaker said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had sought details from the PTI five times regarding foreign fundings but the party leadership failed to do so. He said PTI could be dissolved and its MNAs could be disqualified for this act under Political Parties Order.

Now Imran Khan had tendered unconditional apology before ECP in a case regarding PTI’s financial accounts, he said, adding that PTI chief had become ‘Maafi Khan’ now.

Daniyal said the Imran had also failed to ensure fair intra party elections, saying the report of Justice Wajihuddin in that regard was also put under carpet. He said PTI chief should answer that why the KPK Accountability Bureau was made disfunctional. He said people should be aware of the fact that why the KPK government changed accountability laws, adding that Zahir Shah was dismissed on identifying the fake medicine business of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

Danyal Aziz to a question said, that PML-N had disclosed the same facts that were also available with the court. To another query about BBC report, he said that the PML-N had adopted the stance in apex court regarding Panama Papers case that those companies were owned by Qatri family before 2006 and later their ownership was converted to Hussain Nawaz.

The BBC had reported the same facts by giving a new angle, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information,Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, along with MNA Talal Chaudhry, said that Imran Khan was contesting his case outside the court but he will get nothing except is appointment.

She said as per arguments of PML-N counsel, there was no on tradition in the prime minister’s speech in the Parliament and his address to the nation.

The Minister said not the prime minister but someone else is known for telling lies to the nation. She said that Imran claims that there was contradiction in the prime minister’s speech in the Parliament and his address to the nation but the court decisions cannot be made on Imran’s desire. She said Imran was worried about no mention of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the court. As the prime minister has no connection with the Panama Papers, so there was no mention of Nawaz Shaif. The PML-N counsel read a judgement in the court which was related to Imran Khan, she said.

In the judgement, Imran Khan took the plea in the Election Commission that reply cannot be given about his actions and statements before contesting the elections. She said on the other hand, Imran Khan has asked for the record of the father of third time elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif since 1937 which is being provided. She said that Imran Khan was seeking disqualification of the Prime Minister without any proof, but this cannot happen on his wish as the Prime Minister has no link with the Panama papers.

The minister said that today Imran Khan said that they were playing video games during the course of arguments by the Prime Minister’s legal counsel. She said that during past three years they have been playing video games and after the Panama case, they would definitely be playing video games. She said that Imran Khan was worried about Marriyam Nawaz.

The Minister said the PTI legal counsel has admitted that Marriyam Nawaz was not beneficiary of the prime minister.The Minister said that Imran Khan and his party leaders were sleeping as they are not used to contesting legal cases in the courts, rather he contests his cases on the container.