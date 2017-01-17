ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has formed a committee to issue clearance on Indian films.

Once the committee gives clearance to Indian films, they would be put up for exhibition in Pakistani cinemas.

A notification was issued by PM secretariat. The committee comprises of Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, advisot to PM Irfan Siddiqui, Film Censor Board chairman Mubashar Hassan and representatives of intelligence agencies. Secretary Commerce Azmat Ranjha will serve as committee’s secretary.